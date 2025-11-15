Suspect sought in fatal shooting at unsanctioned barber shop in Detroit high school

Detroit police are searching for the suspect in an alleged shooting that happened at an unscanctioned barber shop.

The unauthorized business was located at a Detroit High School.

Police say a member of the janitorial staff was giving a 20-year-old man a haircut at the Charles Wright High School after hours.

A "known person" shot the 20-year-old, who was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Police located the scene after a person who drove the victim to the hospital told them.

What you can do:

Detroit police say the suspect shooter is not in custody and are looking for tips.

What they're saying:

The school district released a statement following the shooting:

"Detroit Public Schools Community District can confirm that a shooting occurred this evening on the grounds of Charles Wright Academy after school hours. The incident involved a contracted custodian and individuals who are not part of the school community. According to police, one individual was fatally wounded.

"At this time, there is no indication that DPSCD students or staff were involved in the conflict or targeted. The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation continues."