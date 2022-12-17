Man's body found in car submerged in Lake St. Clair

A man's body was discovered after construction workers saw a car in Lake St. Clair on Thursday.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the workers were at the Harley Ensign boat launch in Harrison Township around 8:50 a.m. when they saw the 2013 Honda Accord submerged up to its roof about 30 feet from short.

The dive team responded and pulled the car from the water. Inside they found the body of 72-year-old David Rudd of Clinton Township.

It isn't clear why the car was in the water, but no foul play is suspected. Witnesses told authorities that the car was parked near the boat launch the day before.