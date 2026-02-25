Manufacturers head to Lansing for Drone Symposium, looking to grow industry in Michigan

The Brief Chinese companies that once dominated the industry have recently been outlawed, leaving a significant gap in the drone market. There is growing momentum around companies like Birdstop, a Detroit-based manufacturer of autonomous drones.



There is currently a competitive "fight for flight" underway in the United States when it comes to drone manufacturing.

Big picture view:

Chinese companies that once dominated the industry have recently been outlawed, leaving a significant gap in the drone market. On Thursday, drone manufacturers, users and others involved in the industry are encouraged to attend a drone symposium in Lansing to share ideas on how to grow the industry in Michigan.

There is growing momentum around companies like Birdstop, a Detroit-based manufacturer of autonomous drones. That momentum has increased since the FCC decided foreign companies will no longer be allowed to sell new products in the U.S.

"It’s now been almost two months since the federal government has essentially banned foreign drones and components that account for maybe 90 to 95% of all the drones and parts in use today," said Birdstop CEO Keith Miao.

Dig deeper:

The shift presents an opportunity for growth. Companies like Amazon and Walmart have already invested heavily in drone delivery. Birdstop works with government agencies and first responders, and some state lawmakers want to ensure the industry continues to expand in Michigan.

"Someone in the state needs to be the umbrella that not just the restrictions, but the enablement comes under," said Rep. William Bruck.

Bruck is hosting the drone symposium with the goal of fostering collaboration.

Birdstop, along with dozens of other companies, plans to attend and provide input.

"We would love to see policymakers support both angles — making Michigan the capital of drone manufacturing in the United States and the capital of drone usage in the United States," Miao said.

Bruck said safety will remain the top priority.

"We have to do something for Michigan so that one day Michiganders won’t have to wonder why we didn’t act. I’m worried about 9/12, because a swarm of drones in the wrong place could create a disaster worse than 9/11," he said.

The symposium is scheduled for Thursday morning at the House Office Building.

Feedback gathered at the meeting could help shape future laws and regulations related to drones.