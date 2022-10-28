MAP: Detroit's most dangerous intersections

Hundreds of crashes happened at Detroit's most dangerous intersections last year.

Michigan Auto Law looked at police crash data from 2021 to make this year's list of most dangerous intersections.

No Detroit intersections made the list of most dangerous intersections in Michigan this year, but the city still has its fair share of crash-prone areas.

Most dangerous Detroit intersections:

Conner St @ Gratiot Ave – Total Crashes 64, Injuries 24 Livernois Ave @ W Davison St – Total Crashes 59, Injuries 37 Conant St @ E Davison St – Total Crashes 51, Injuries 10 Greenfield Rd @ 7 Mile Rd – Total Crashes 42, Injuries 18 Linwood St @ W Davison St – Total Crashes 42, Injuries 18 I 94 @ Moross Rd – Total Crashes 41, Injuries 26 8 Mile Rd @ Groesbeck Hwy – Total Crashes 41, Injuries 19 Grand River Ave @ Telegraph Rd – Total Crashes 40, Injuries 15 Dexter Ave @ W Davison St – Total Crashes 40, Injuries 8 7 Mile Rd @ Van Dyke – Total Crashes 39, Injuries 21

(If you can't see the map below, click here.)