MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections

Most of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are in Metro Detroit, according to data compiled by Michigan Auto Law.

Police information from 2021 was used to determine which intersections saw the most crashes. These intersections are often in crowded areas or near freeway ramps.

Many of the worst intersections on the list using crash data from 2020 also appeared on this year's list. Check out the worst intersections of 2020 here.

According to the law firm, all but one of the intersections in the top 20 had an increase in crashes from 2020 to 2021. However, nine of the intersections had fewer crashes than in 2019.

Michigan's most dangerous intersections: