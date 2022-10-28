MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are in Metro Detroit, according to data compiled by Michigan Auto Law.
Police information from 2021 was used to determine which intersections saw the most crashes. These intersections are often in crowded areas or near freeway ramps.
Many of the worst intersections on the list using crash data from 2020 also appeared on this year's list. Check out the worst intersections of 2020 here.
According to the law firm, all but one of the intersections in the top 20 had an increase in crashes from 2020 to 2021. However, nine of the intersections had fewer crashes than in 2019.
Michigan's most dangerous intersections:
- 11 Mile Rd/I-696 @ Van Dyke Ave, Warren – 173 Total Crashes, 38 Injuries
- 10 Mile Rd @ I-94, S.t Clair Shores – 168 Total Crashes, 42 Injuries
- 18 1/2 Mile Rd @ Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights (Roundabout) – 168 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries
- Martin Pkwy @ Pontiac Trail, Commerce Twp (Roundabout) – 140 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries
- US-131 @ Wealthy St, Grand Rapids – 134 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries
- Orchard Lake Rd @ 14 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills (Roundabout) – 122 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries
- 12 Mile Rd @ I-94, St. Clair Shores/Roseville – 121 Total Crashes, 47 Injuries
- Schoolcraft Rd @ Telegraph Rd, Redford Township – 104 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries
- Telegraph Rd @ 12 Mile Rd, Southfield – 95 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries
- 11 Mile @ Gratiot Ave E., Roseville – 92 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries
- Southfield Rd @ W 11 Mile Rd, Lathrup Village – 91 Total Crashes, 28 Injuries
- Hall Rd @ Van Dyke Ave, Utica – 86 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries
- Saginaw St @ N Homer St, Lansing Township – 85 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries
- Dix Ave @ M 39, Lincoln Park – 83 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries
- State St @ Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor (Roundabout) – 79 Total Crashes, 1 Injury
- Middle Belt Rd @ Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia – 78 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries
- Ford Rd @ Lilley Rd, Canton Township – 75 Total Crashes, 32 Injuries
- Franklin St Sw @ Us 131, Grand Rapids – 75 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries
- 6 Mile Rd @ I 96/I 275, Livonia – 73 Total Crashes, 19 Injuries
- Lee Rd @ Whitmore Lake Rd, Green Oak Township (West Roundabout) – 71 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries