MAP: Michigan's most dangerous cities for car crashes

The Brief Michigan Auto Law released a list of cities with the most crashes per capita. Several Metro Detroit cities made the list.



While car crashes can happen anywhere, they tend to happen more in certain cities.

Michigan Auto Law analyzed the most recent crash data available from cities with 10,000 residents or more. This data was used to determine the rate of crashes per 10,000 residents and compile a list of the state's most dangerous cities for car crashes.

"The goal of this report is to help drivers stay informed and safe," said Steve Gursten, President and Attorney at Michigan Auto Law. "We want drivers to make informed decisions about where they drive and to know when they need to be especially careful and vigilant behind the wheel."

Cities with the most crashes in Michigan

This list is based on crashes per capita.

1. Walker, Kent County – 546 crashes per 10,000 residents - 25,921 pop., 1,416 total crashes, 4 fatalities, 323 injuries



2. Auburn Hills, Oakland County – 509 crashes per 10,000 residents - 26,047 pop., 1,328 total crashes, 4 fatalities, 319 injuries



3. Emmet Township, Calhoun County – 492 crashes per 10,000 residents - 11,755 pop. (Emmet Charter Township), 579 total crashes, 4 fatalities, 85 injuries



4. Traverse City, Grand Traverse County – 487 crashes per 10,000 residents - 15,782 pop., 769 total crashes, 1 fatality, 155 injuries



5. Romulus, Wayne County – 477 crashes per 10,000 residents - 24,652 pop., 1,178 total crashes, 6 fatalities, 350 injuries



6. Garfield Township, Grand Traverse County - 443 crashes per 10,000 residents - 19,916 pop. (Garfield Charter Township), 884 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 160 injuries



7. Grandville, Kent County – 435 crashes per 10,000 residents - 17,094 pop., 745 total crashes, 0 fatalities, 173 injuries



8. Southfield, Oakland County – 430 crashes per 10,000 residents - 76,874 pop., 3,313 total crashes, 10 fatalities, 945 injuries



9. Benton Township, Berrien County – 426 crashes per 10,000 residents - 14,105 pop. (Benton Charter Township), 602 total crashes, 4 fatalities, 192 injuries



10. Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County – 415 crashes per 10,000 residents - 20,150 pop., 838 total crashes, 1 fatality, 151 injuries



11. Flint Township, Genesee County – 407 crashes per 10,000 residents - 30,962 pop. (Flint Charter Township), 1,263 total, 2 fatalities, 435 injuries



12. Hazel Park, Oakland County – 389 crashes per 10,000 residents - 15,064 pop., 586 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 193 injuries



13. Cascade Township, Kent County – 385 crashes per 10,000 residents - 20,172 pop. (Cascade Charter Township), 777 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 159 injuries



14. Springfield Township, Oakland County – 384 crashes per 10,000 residents - 14,967 pop. (Springfield Charter Township), 576 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 146 injuries



15. Detroit, Wayne County – 376 crashes per 10,000 residents - 645,705 pop., 24,321 total crashes, 104 fatalities, 8,872 injuries



16. Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County – 373 crashes per 10,000 residents - 73,290 pop., 2,736 total, 5 fatalities, 659 injuries



17. Mundy Township, Genesee County – 369 crashes per 10,000 residents - 15,416 pop., 569 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 172 injuries



18. Niles Township, Berrien County – 365 crashes per 10,000 residents - 14,300 pop., 523 total crashes, 1 fatality, 166 injuries



19. Plymouth Township, Wayne County – 362 crashes per 10,000 residents - 27,191 pop. (Plymouth Charter Township), 987 total crashes, 5 fatalities, 248 injuries



20. Madison Heights, Oakland County – 359 crashes per 10,000 residents - 28,626 pop., 1,030 total crashes, 2 fatalities, 286 injuries

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