Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township permanently closes

article

The Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township has permanently closed down, the popular event venue announced Monday.

According to a flier posted to its website, it said it had officially shut down and passed along a thank you to those that patronized the business.

"We appreciate all the support and patronage from the community these past 12 years. With sincere gratitude and love, we thank everyone who bought a ticket, ate a meal, or worked a shift," the flier read. "We will savor the memories from opening night, Secrete Cinema, and the many celebrations and special events that will live forever in our memories.

"Being able to operate a theater in our own community was one of the great privileges of our lives," the flier continued. It was signed by Jon and Lauren Goldstein.

The owners said its lease had expired and they made the decision to cease operations after "months of difficult deliberations." Among reasons for the theater's closure was the pandemic, which had a big impact on independent institutions like itself.

"We worked hard to try to return near to pre-pandemic attendance, and while there are tangible glimmers of hope, we are unable to make the financial commitment necessary to keep The Maple a first-class establishment."