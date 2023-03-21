Marche du Nain Rouge 2023: What to know about Detroit tradition ahead of parade

article

Thousands of people will descend on Midtown this weekend to tell the Nain Rouge he's not welcome in Detroit.

Marche du Nain Rouge is an annual tradition held near the Spring Equinox.

The Nain Rouge is a mythological creature dating back to Detroit's early days. Legend has it that Detroit founder Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac had bad luck after having a run-in with the creature.

So, thousands put on costumes and head to the city to tell the demon to go away.

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth)

When is Marche du Nain Rouge?

The 11th annual Marche du Nain Rouge is Sunday, March 26.

Where is Marche du Nain Rouge?

The parade starts at Canfield and Second at 1 p.m. Before that, there will be live entertainment.

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth)

The parade ends near the Masonic Temple. There will also be after-parties in the area.

What else do you need to know?

Marche du Nain Rouge is free.

Parking is available at Wayne State University lots and structures. Prices vary by parking area, and Parking Structure 8 is the only one that accepts cash.

Costumes are encouraged.