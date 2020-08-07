Marijuana cigarettes recalled across Michigan for human saliva contamination

article

A marijuana pre-rolled product has been voluntarily recalled by the Marijuana Regulatory Agency after it was found to be contaminated with human saliva.

The affected cigarettes were manufactured out of Bay City, Mich. by 3848 Euclid LLC and went to retailers across the state, including Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee and Lapeer. The product was sold between June and August 3, 2020.

The affected product sold at stores in metro Detroit include:

Breeze USA, 24517 John R Road in Hazel Park

Hyman Cannabis Strawberry Premium Pre Roll, sold between July 10, 2020 - July 29, 2020

Hyman Cannabis Kush Mints Premium Pre Roll, sold between July 10, 2020 and July 11, 2020

Caregivers of Detroit, 3340 E 8 Mile Road in Detroit

Hyman Cannabis Strawberry Premium Pre Roll, sold between July 11, 2020 and July 27, 2020

Hyman Cannabis Kush Mints Premium Pre Roll, sold between July 10, 2020 and July 22, 2020

Greencare Provisioning Center, 10880 W. Jefferson Street in River Rouge

Hyman Cannabis Strawberry Premium Pre Roll, sold between July 10, 2020 - July 31, 2020

Hyman Cannabis Kush Mints Premium Pre Roll, sold between July 11, 2020 and July 15, 2020

Herbology, 11392 West Jefferson Avenue in River Rouge

Hyman Cannabis Strawberry Premium Pre Roll, sold between July 10, 2020 - August 2, 2020

Hyman Cannabis Kush Mints Premium Pre Roll, sold between July 11, 2020 and July 13, 2020

Liv Wellness, 2625 Hilton Street in Ferndale

Hyman Cannabis Strawberry Premium Pre Roll, sold between July 9, 2020 - August 2, 2020

Hyman Cannabis Kush Mints Premium Pre Roll, sold on July 10, 2020

Several other stores also received the product across Michigan, from Bay City to Traverse City. You can get a full list here.

If you purchased or are in possession of the contaminated cigarettes, return it to the provisioning center where it was purchased.

The shop must also notify patients and caregivers who purchased the pre-rolls of the recall.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is still investigating, which may result in additional recalls. The MRA did not give any other details about the investigation or how the cigarettes were discovered to be contaminated with human saliva.