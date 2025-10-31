The Brief A Michigan dispensary is accused of giving away nearly 2,000 grams of marijuana concentrate using a fake profile. An anonymous complaint was sent to regulators about inaccurate tracking and improper sales at Budbridge LLC. in Ypsilanti. Customers left the dispensary in possession of hundreds of grams of concentrate — exceeding the legal limit allowed by the state.



A cannabis dispensary in Washtenaw County used a fake customer account to give away hundreds of vape cartridges with marijuana concentrate for free.

Dispensary staff working at Budbridge LLC, based in Ypsilanti, used multiple profiles under the fake account "Chris Peterson" for various product transfers, including giving out samples to employees and running promotions and giveaways.

The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency flagged transactions that included almost 2,000 grams of marijuana concentrate, exceeding the legal limit for possession in the state. The product was given away to customers for free, regulators said.

Here's what we know:

Michigan dispensary in trouble

Regulators were tipped off about potential malfeasance at a dispensary when an anonymous complaint was sent in May 2025.

A worker at the business, located at 19 N. Hamilton Street in Ypsilanti, alleged inaccurate tracking, improper sales, and improper storage of product at the dispensary.

According to a complaint from the CRA, an agent with the regulator visited the business in July and questioned the general manager about allegations.

Big picture view:

The dispensary used multiple accounts under the name "Chris Peterson" on its point of sale system to transfer products to employees and customers.

In addition to running promotions and giving out internal samples, the fake account was used by staff to "penny out" products — essentially selling products marked at a low price.

In one case, 400 vape carts each containing two grams of marijuana concentrate were sold for a penny per cart. The product was valued at $5,400. In another case, 487 vape cartridges were sold under the Chris Peterson name. The product was valued at $4,383.

But when questioned by regulators, the compliance manager said the products were "promotional" items given to two customers for free.

Both customers were later given the product — totaling 1,774 grams of concentrate, which exceeds the legal possession limit allowed by the state and is a crime in Michigan.

"Respondent did not report this criminal activity to the CRA," the complaint added.

The general manager also admitted they had been warned about non-compliance for using the fake Christ Peterson account, but continued to do it anyway.

During a tour of the facility, regulators observed unlabeled pre-rolls and bags of marijuana flower in the office.

Dig deeper:

An eight-count complaint was made against the dispensary and sent to the licensing department with plans to impose possible fines and sanctions against the business.

It could have its license suspended or revoked.

There is also a criminal element of the complaint because the legal limit for possessing marijuana concentrate in Michigan is 15 grams. Instead, one customer possessed 53 times the legal limit and another left with 64 times the legal limit.