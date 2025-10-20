article

The Brief The president has tapped a Metro Detroit cannabis businessman as his Special Envoy to Iraq. Mark Savaya is known for his billboards that dot the Metro Detroit landscape. President Donald Trump added that Savaya had participated in the president's Michigan election campaign.



President Donald Trump has appointed a Metro Detroit businessman with ties to the state's cannabis industry as the country's Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq.

Mark Savaya, whose billboards are known around Detroit, was announced for the position over the weekend.

Big picture view:

In a post to social media on Sunday, Trump announced Savaya "will serve as Special Envoy to the Republic Iraq."

"Mark's deep understanding of the Iraq-U.S. relationship, and his connections in the region, will help advance the interests of the American people."

Trump added that Savaya was involved in the president's election campaign in Michigan, including helping boost voter participation among Muslims in the state.

"I am deeply humbled, honored and grateful to President Donald J. Trump for appointing me as Special Envoy to the Republic of Iraq," Savaya wrote on X. "I am committed to strengthening the U.S.-Iraq partnership under President Trump's leadership and guidance."

Dig deeper:

Savaya is a Chaldean American who was born in Iraq before moving to the U.S.

His cannabis brand Leaf and Bud sells medical and recreational marijuana products around Metro Detroit. They have three locations, including in Center Line, Hazel Park, and Detroit.

Savaya is also featured on several billboards around the area, identifiable by its yellow, purple, and green color schemes.

He is not the only Metro Detroit figure that Trump has picked for help in his administration. That includes the Dearborn Heights mayor, who was appointed as ambassador to Tunisia. Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib was also tasked with serving as ambassador to Kuwait.

What is a special envoy?

According to the National Museum of American Diplomacy, envoys are synonymous with diplomats and represent the country while on foreign soil. In Savaya's case, he is a special envoy, meaning he is being tapped for helping resolve a specific issue.