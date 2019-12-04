Maroon 5 coming to DTE Theatre for 2020 tour

The 2020 tour for Maroon 5 has been announced, and it runs through DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Scheduled for June 16, tickets for the group's multi-country tour go on sale Dec. 13 at 12 p.m..

While this won't be a new venue for the group, it will feature a flurry of new music - including their most recent single "Memories." Marking the first drop of new music for the group since its global anthem "Girls like you" was released.

One of the music industry's most enduring bands, Maroon 5 has been making music since 1995.

Tagging along with the band is Meghan Trainor, who will open for every show date on the band's tour. She'll be performing her third album Treat Myself along the way.

Tickets start at $39.50 on the lawn. They can be purchased at most ticket retailers. Find more information on the tour here.