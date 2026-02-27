Married couple dead after Genesee County house fire that included ammunition going off
(FOX 2) - Two people are dead after a fire broke out inside a home in Genesee County early Thursday morning.
The deceased are a married couple, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
A deadly house fire in Fenton early Thursday morning left a 66-year-old and a 64-year-old dead.
The blaze broke out in the 3100 block of Ponemah Drive around 5:20 a.m.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls for a fire and responded within four minutes, the sheriff's said.
There were also multiple dogs that were killed.
Police say there was also live ammunition that went off during the fire.
What we don't know:
Police investigated the fire throughout Thursday and into Friday.
It's unclear what caused the fire, but according to Sheriff Chris Swanson, "we know something happened inside."
The bodies of both killed in the fire were sent to the county medical examiner.
The Source: A news update from the Genesee County Sheriff was cited for this story.