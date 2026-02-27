article

The Brief Two people and multiple dogs were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning. Police are investigating the blaze amid uncertainty about what unfolded inside. Live ammunition was also heard going off within the home.



Two people are dead after a fire broke out inside a home in Genesee County early Thursday morning.

The deceased are a married couple, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

A deadly house fire in Fenton early Thursday morning left a 66-year-old and a 64-year-old dead.

The blaze broke out in the 3100 block of Ponemah Drive around 5:20 a.m.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls for a fire and responded within four minutes, the sheriff's said.

There were also multiple dogs that were killed.

Police say there was also live ammunition that went off during the fire.

What we don't know:

Police investigated the fire throughout Thursday and into Friday.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but according to Sheriff Chris Swanson, "we know something happened inside."

The bodies of both killed in the fire were sent to the county medical examiner.