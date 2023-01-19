Marshmallows with nails, fish hooks discovered in yards of Farmington Hills homes

article

Farmington Hills police think someone is trying to harm animals by putting nails and fishhooks into marshmallows then leaving them in yards.

Police said the marshmallows have been discovered in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane, which is near 14 Mile and Farmington roads.

The first report of these marshmallows was received in the 30000 block of Hunters Whip Lane in May 2022.

(Photo: Farmington Hills PD)

In December 2022, a marshmallow was found in the 33000 block of Heritage Hills Drive. The third incident was reported on Jan. 15, 2023, in the 34000 block of Glouster Circle, and the fourth, and most recent incident, was reported on Jan.18, 2023, at the intersection of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane.

Police suspect the marshmallows are being placed to harm pets and/or wildlife. No injuries have been reported.

(Photo: Farmington Hills PD)

Residents are asked to watch for suspicious behavior and monitor their pets when walking them so they don't eat these marshmallows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.