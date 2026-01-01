Mary Sheffield sworn in as Detroit's new mayor

article

Mary Sheffield has been sworn in as Detroit's 76th mayor on Thursday.

Sheffield, replacing the outgoing Mike Duggan, took the oath making history as the city's first woman mayor in Detroit's 300-year history.

She was sworn in by Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey and surrounded by a small group of family members.

"I am incredibly honored to serve as Detroit’s mayor," Sheffield said in a release. "This moment is bigger than me – it represents progress, possibility and the power of community. Together, we will work to ensure Detroit’s future is inclusive, equitable and rooted in opportunity for every neighborhood."

In her first act as mayor Thursday, Sheffield served lunch to first responders at the Detroit Fire Department’s Engine 27/Ladder 8 station and the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct.

She is scheduled to later visit the Capuchin Soup Kitchen to serve meals to the homeless.

"My administration will be rooted in service to others," she said. "On my first day as mayor, it was important for me to thank those who quietly serve our community every day, particularly our first responders and those providing critical support to our most vulnerable residents."

Photos courtesy of the City of Detroit.

Sheffield was elected by overwhelming majority in November, beating challenger Solomon Kinloch with 77 percent of the vote.

The former president of the Detroit City Council, she is the daughter of well-known pastor Rev. Horace Sheffield III - a community leader, activist and media personality.

Duggan announced he would not be seeking a fourth term as Detroit mayor in order to launch a campaign for governor, running as an independent.

