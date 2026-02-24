article

The Brief Multiple suspects are sought in a shooting investigation after a 17-year-old was shot at while fleeing a location in Berkley. The suspects were wearing masks when they approached a group in the area of 12 Mile and Buckingham last Saturday night. The suspects fled in multiple vehicles.



A group of masked individuals targeted a teenager before shooting at them as he fled in a vehicle in Oakland County over the weekend.

Police say the suspects involved in the assault fled in multiple vehicles late Saturday night.

What we know:

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 21, police responded to the area of 12 Mile and Buckingham after reports of shots being fired and vehicles fleeing south on Royal Avenue.

An hour later, police were contacted by a family that reported one of their vehicles had been shot. Law enforcement later drew the conclusion that the assault was targeted toward the victim or associates.

According to a preliminary investigation, several suspects approached a group that had gathered in the parking lot of 3490 W 12 Mile. They were wearing masks.

As people began leaving, a 17-year-old fled to his vehicle and began driving away. A gunman opened fire and shot the vehicle, striking it in the rear driver's side door.

No one was injured.

What we don't know:

Berkley Police investigating the case say the suspects fled south on Royal Avenue from 12 Mile, driving a white or grey mid-size Chevy and a dark-colored Jeep.

They have yet to locate the suspects in the case.

What you can do:

Police are hoping if anyone has videos from the area, they're asked to contact the department at 248-658-3380 or they can email the video to DB@berkleymi.gov.

If anyone witnessed the incident, they're asked to call detectives at 248-658-3390.