Massive fire destroys Independence Township home

Published  August 28, 2025 6:33am EDT
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters battled a large house fire in Independence Township on Thursday morning.

The home in the 5000 block of Forest Valley Drive was completely engulfed in flames by 6 a.m. As of 7 a.m., some flames were still visible inside the house, but most of the flames were out. Mutual aid was called in to help with the massive fire.

Neighbors described hearing a boom before the house went up in flames. The cause of the fire is unknown. 

Authorities said no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. 

