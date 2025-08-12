Massive sports memorabilia auction to kick off online by Florida man

article

A Florida man is putting up his one-of-a-kind massive sports memorabilia collection online.

When Phil Allessi Jr. met Mohamad Ali, the champ did more than just shake his hand.

Alessi's dad Phil was a boxing promoter who rubbed elbows with legends and brought his son along - and met stars like Joe Namath and Mickey Mantle.

"But now there's too much - from sports, entertainment, superheroes," he said. "It's not like I decided to do it yesterday, I gave it a lot of thought."

"The reason I'm going to sell it is it's in bins, I would like for someone to get it who wants to display it and enjoy it."

What's an item worth? Whatever someone bids. It's an absolute auction.

"It means you have to sell it at the last bid, whatever the final bid is, that's it, the sales done," said John Harris, auctioneer.

No reserves, absolute.

Looking back on it now, he says it was surreal and a big part of his life.

"I met Mickey Mantle in my dad's car," he said. "Any of the stuff I collect, it's not about the money.

"It's just a passion I had for collecting."

But now, it is time to share treasures, he says, with other collectors who can feel a bit like he did, shadow-boxing with Mohammed Ali and riding in his dad's car with Mickey Mantle.

To take part in the Harris Auction - or even just to window-shop - CLICK HERE for the link.