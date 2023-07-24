Maybury Farm hosting county fair to raise money for animals

article

The Maybury Farm in Northville is hosting an Old Fashioned County Fair next month to raise money for the animals with family fun.

Head to the farm Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for live music from The Whiskey Charmers, carnival games, crafts, face painters, wagon rides, and more. Animals will also parade around the fair.

Tickets are $13 per person for farm and county fair activities or $15 for farm, country fair activities, and the wagon ride. A wagon ride, purchased separately after admission, is $4. Children under 2 are free.

Admission includes all activities, with food, crafts, and General Store merchandise available for purchase at the fair.

Proceeds from the fair will help care for and feed the animals. Maybury Farm is home to goats, pigs, donkeys, and more.

