Watch live: Mayor Duggan to discuss city's plans for vaccinating Detroiters 12-15 years old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will discuss plans Wednesday for how the city will vaccinate children ages 12-15.
Watch the press conference live above at 2 p.m.
He is also expected to announce a major contribution to the Detroit Housing for the Future Fund, which supports housing developments.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States for children ages 12 to 15 on Monday.
---
More vaccine news
Advertisement