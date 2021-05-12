Watch live: Mayor Duggan to discuss city's plans for vaccinating Detroiters 12-15 years old

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will discuss plans Wednesday for how the city will vaccinate children ages 12-15.

Watch the press conference live above at 2 p.m.

He is also expected to announce a major contribution to the Detroit Housing for the Future Fund, which supports housing developments.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States for children ages 12 to 15 on Monday.

---

