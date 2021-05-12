Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give COVID-19 update on Wednesday

The Michigan governor is planning on holding a press conference Wednesday morning with a coronavirus update on its status in the state. She'll be joined by her chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun at 10:30 a.m.

The state's coronavirus situation is improving gradually with 55% of the state registering their first shot of the vaccine, which means in two weeks rules on in-person work will lift. The state still has its work cut out for itself as vaccine rates continue to decline with another 15% of the adult population needing to get the shot before mask restrictions lift.

As protection has grown, the rate of decreases of new cases in the state has dropped in almost every county.

Only five counties are still registering an increase in COVID-19, including just one in the lower peninsula. Daily case rates are also still falling. Michigan remains the state with the highest infection rate in the country after its sudden third surge that started falling last month.

It's unclear if the four-milestone vaccine plan laid out by Gretchen Whitmer will be amended.

Some argue that enough of the state has already gotten immunity from the vaccine and previous infection. Others are worried hesitancy about getting the shot will slow down any effort to reach 70%.

However, experts in the field and in research agree the idea of setting goals like those in the Mi Vacc to Normal plan offers an incentive to get vaccinated and gives the state a better idea about where it stands with regards to immunity.

While the state has already confirmed it doesn't plan to include kids getting vaccinated in its Mi Vacc to Normal plan, young people will be eligible for the vaccine soon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting today to consider whether to recommend the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents aged 12-15. The Food and Drug Administration has already authorized the use. Studies show it's 100% effective at preventing illness linked to coronavirus in kids.

FOX 2 spoke with one nurse yesterday whose daughter is prepared to get the shot, saying she was proud to see her become part of the vaccine conversation.