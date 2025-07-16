McDonald's manager, mother who was killed honored at S.A.V.E.D. 'No Violence Rally'

The Brief On Wednesday, a no-violence rally was held for the McDonald's manager who was killed on the job. 'Thou Shalt Not Kill' was the powerful message echoing from Jennifer Harris’ church of 18 years as the six children she left behind watched in heartbreak. Among the speakers was Eastpointe’s mayor along with other political figures.



A McDonald's manager and mother of six children was killed on the job in Eastpointe by who police say was an employee.

On Wednesday, a no-violence rally was held at the mother's church where she was beloved by many.

Big picture view:

Divine Restoration Ministries hosted a "No Violence Rally" demanding change after the brutal stabbing death of Eastpointe McDonald’s manager Jennifer Harris.

'Thou Shalt Not Kill' was the powerful message echoing from Harris’ church of 18 years as the six children she left behind watched in heartbreak.

Pastor Tenisia Evans feels like she lost a daughter, who served as a church usher.

"People say well are you doing this because it hit home? No I'm doing it because I don’t want it to hit anyone else’s home," said Evans. "When you opened up the doors of the church, her face was the first face you saw. Her smile, she had a contagious smile, and she was just a beautiful person inside out. All she did was go to church, to work and take care of those children. She was a devoted mom."

What they're saying:

Among the speakers was Eastpointe’s mayor along with other political figures.

"Our police department is doing everything we can, and we are desperate for solutions, but the problem is they can only show up after something’s happened, and I’m glad to see what I’m seeing today because I want to take this back to our community," said Mayor Michael Klinefelt.

Ministers stood united, reminding everyone that the real work starts when the cameras leave. Because right now, one life may be at the crossroads of possibly taking another.

The owner of the McDonald's was at the rally and has said he plans to pay for Harris' funeral funds.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been opened up to help the Harris' six children.