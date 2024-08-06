McLaren hospitals in Michigan 'experiencing disruption', website outages

Another major hospital chain in Michigan is dealing with a disruption to its internal technology systems, disrupting online access for patients.

This time, it's McLaren Health Care, which confirmed it was "experiencing a disruption" to its digital network and telephone systems."

"We are working to determine the extent of the disruption and do not have a timeframe to restore functionality," read a statement from Dave Jones at McLaren. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our patients."

At times on Tuesday, McLaren's webpage sent people to a broken link, before working again.

It's unclear what is causing the outage.

Reporting on the issue Monday, McLaren Health Care told media they were dealing with an unspecified technology issue. It's unclear if patient care was also being impacted by the problem.

Thirteen hospitals are encompassed under the McLaren health system.

Another health care chain that dealt with a cyber attack earlier this year was Ascension Hospital, which saw patient care impacted when doctors couldn't access records due to a breach. It took months for the hospital to resolve the outage.