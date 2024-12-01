MDOC garden programs grow over 100,000 pounds of fresh food; donations made to local charities and food banks

article

The Michigan Department of Corrections harvested over 100,000 pounds of fresh food through various horticulture training programs and recreational gardens.

MDOC operates two career and technical education (CTE) vocational programs in horticulture, one at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility and one at the Muskegon Correctional Facility. In addition, 17 facilities operate recreational gardens. Both the CTE programs and the recreational gardens are tended to by incarcerated individuals.

The Muskegon Correctional Facility horticulture program had its largest harvest ever this year, harvesting close to 25,000 pounds of donations for the YMCA Veggie Van, St. Mary Catholic Food Pantry, Muskegon Rescue Mission, and MAP/Harbor of Grace Food Pantries. The Women’s Huron Valley horticulture program has provided over 15,000 pounds of vegetables to Food Gatherers, a non-profit serving Washtenaw County.

"Vocational programs, like the horticulture career and technical education program, help students gain the knowledge, confidence, and skills which will set them up for success once released," said Kyle Kaminski, Offender Success Administrator. "The horticulture program is especially impactful as it provides a sense of community as we all work together for the greater good of our communities."

In addition to the CTE programs which provide skills training, 17 facilities host recreational gardens across the state. These recreational gardens are worked by individuals who maintain a positive institutional record and demonstrate a history of responsibility and trustworthiness. These recreational gardens have also supplied food to pantries and local non-profits including, but not limited to, the following:

Lakeland Correctional Facility donated 20,032 to the Branch Area Food Pantry

Kinross Correctional Facility donated 10,694 pounds to the Sault Ste. Marie Salvation Army, which includes 560 pounds of pumpkins

Cooper Street Correctional Facility donated 8,077 pounds to Salvation Army in Jackson

Gus Harrison Correctional Facility donated 5,222 pounds to Fishes and Loaves Soup Kitchen, ProMedica Veggie Mobile, and Daily Bread Food Pantry

Thumb Correctional Facility donated 2,000 pounds to Stone Soup Pantry in Lapeer

Carson City Correctional Facility donated over 1,000 pounds to the Beacon of Hope Family Care Center in St. Johns

Newberry Correctional Facility Donated over 600 pounds of produce to various area non-profits, with 307 pounds of pumpkins going to the Yooper Youth Halloween Carnival

"These donations, which have been instrumental in providing food for families in need across the state, wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our gardeners and the MDOC staff who oversee these activities," said MDOC Director Heidi E. Washington. "We are incredibly grateful to all involved for giving their time to ensure these donations are possible."

In addition to fresh food donations, pumpkins grown at the Alger Correctional Facility have been used for an annual Pumpkin Project fundraiser. Participants in the project use their creativity to paint a variety of designs on the pumpkins which are then sold to raise funds for a nonprofit. This year’s Pumpkin Project raised $550 in proceeds for the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight, an organization that helps fly Upper Michigan veterans, particularly those from World War II and the Korean War, to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor.

MDOC gardens have donated food and helped raised funds for various charities for over a decade. Non-profits and pantries who are looking to partner with the Michigan Department of Corrections for the 2025 growing season can reach out to Jenni Riehle, MDOC Public Information Officer at 517-241-0363.