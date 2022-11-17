MDOT permanently closing Canfield pedestrian bridge
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is shutting down a heavily-trafficked pedestrian bridge due to the quality of the structure.
A release from MDOT said it would be permanently closing the Canfield bridge over M-10.
The bridge is a popular route for people looking to get around Detroit due to the Lodge Freeway making it difficult to get around with a vehicle.
The bridge had been scheduled for removal as part of a reconstruction plan that will modernize the M-10 and I-94 interchange ramp.
Access over the Lodge is available further to the north at Forest Avenue and to the south at Seldon Street.