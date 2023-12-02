Meals donated to Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak workers

Olga's Kitchen delivered 128 meals to Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak Dec. 1 to celebrate healthcare workers during the holiday season.

Beaumont team members from the pediatric wing enjoyed boxed lunches with a variety of Olgas and sides for lunch.

The donation was made possible by the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation’s Feed a Hero program, which gives back to those who serve the community. Powered by generous donations from guests, Olga’s Kitchen has donated more than 14,000 meals to people from first responders and healthcare workers to teachers and veterans, through the Feed a Hero program since its creation in 2020.