Meatball recipe from Andiamo

Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to make the perfect meatball. You can watch in the video player and get his recipe below.

MEATBALLS

½ pounds Onions (large diced)

1 ounces Garlic Cloves (crushed)

1 ounces Butter

12 ounces Bread White

1 cup Whole Milk

1/2 ounce Parsley

1 pounds Veal

1 pounds Beef

1 pounds Pork

¼ ounces Black Pepper

¾ ounces Salt

½ teaspoon Lemon Zest

¼ teaspoon Thyme

2 each Eggs

4 ounces Parmesan Cheese

Advertisement

DIRECTIONS:

1. Sweat the onions, garlic and cloves in the butter until tender adding water as necessary as to not over brown them. Set aside to cool and remove cloves.

2. Mix the bread with the milk until thoroughly absorbed. Squeeze out any excess milk from the bread, then add the parsley and process to a smooth paste in a food processor.

3. Grind the veal, beef and pork through the 1/2 inch plate, medium to coarse grind, ask the butcher to give you a larger grind than the standard.

4. Evenly disperse the pepper, salt, lemon zest, thyme, eggs and parmesan cheese over the bread and meat mixture.

5. Thoroughly mix BY HAND.