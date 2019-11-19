Expand / Collapse search

Meatball recipe from Andiamo

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to make the perfect meatball. You can watch in the video player and get his recipe below. 

Making meatballs with Andiamo

Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to make the perfect meatball. Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

MEATBALLS

½    pounds        Onions (large diced)
1     ounces        Garlic Cloves (crushed)
1    ounces        Butter

12    ounces        Bread White
1    cup        Whole Milk
1/2    ounce        Parsley

1    pounds        Veal
1    pounds        Beef
1    pounds        Pork

¼     ounces        Black Pepper
¾     ounces        Salt
½     teaspoon    Lemon Zest
¼     teaspoon    Thyme
2    each        Eggs
4    ounces        Parmesan Cheese

DIRECTIONS:
1.  Sweat the onions, garlic and cloves in the butter until tender adding water as necessary as to not over brown them. Set aside to cool and remove cloves.
2.  Mix the bread with the milk until thoroughly absorbed. Squeeze out any excess milk from the bread, then add the parsley and process to a smooth paste in a food processor.
3.  Grind the veal, beef and pork through the 1/2 inch plate, medium to coarse grind, ask the butcher to give you a larger grind than the standard.
4.  Evenly disperse the pepper, salt, lemon zest, thyme, eggs and parmesan cheese over the bread and meat mixture.
5.  Thoroughly mix BY HAND.