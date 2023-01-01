Meet the first babies born in 2023 at DMC, Ascension and Corewell Health

article

Detroit Medical Center welcomed Mayven Pierre Clark as their first baby born on Jan. 1, 2023, at 12:22 a.m.

Mayven was born to proud parents Daysha and Romell from Detroit. She was a healthy baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Introducing Samiyah Grace, Ascension Michigan's first baby of 2023

Ascension Michigan introduced Samiyah Grace as their first baby of 2023.

Samiyah was born 25 seconds after midnight. She was a healthy baby girl born at Ascension St. John Hospital.

Introducing Lillith Kathryn Zimmerman, Corewell Health East's first baby of 2023

Corewell Health East announced Lillith Kathryn Zimmerman as their first baby born on New Year's Day in 2023.

Lillith was bon at 12:32 a.m. at Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital weighing 7 pounds, 0.4 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

Her proud parents are Rachel McCarty and Richard Harley Zimmerman from Roseville. Lillith has two brothers; one born in December 2021 and the other born in February 2020.