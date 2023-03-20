Mega Millions $1 million winning ticket bought in Southfield -- Check the numbers here

Someone who bought a Mega Millions Michigan Lottery ticket in Southfield has a lot of money coming their way.

A ticket purchased at CVS at 18130 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield is a $1 million winner after the player matched the five white balls drawn Friday night – 26-28-29-39-49.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to get the money. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.