Meijer now offering vaccines at every store - here's how to sign up

Every Meijer pharmacy in Michigan is now offering vaccines to those that are eligible.

(Meijer)

The Grand Rapids-based grocery chain was selected to be part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program so it could directly administer shots.

The expansion will come along with at least 150,000 doses this week alone, as Michigan hopes to beat a climbing rate of new infections. The vaccines will also be available at locations throughout the Midwest.

"Our stores and pharmacies continue playing an integral role in supporting their communities across the Midwest during this challenging time," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.

To register for an appointment, text COVID to the number 75049 to receive a link. From there, people will be processed through a three-question screening to gauge priority status.

People can also go online at clinic.meijer.com/ and register there as well.