Meijer offers COVID-19 vaccines for seniors 65 and older

Shoppers standing in line at Meijer aren't buying groceries - they're getting the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

"We're 79-years-old, my wife is 78, so we've been waiting for this for a long time," said Eugene Swis.

Swis and his wife, Nancy were at the Meijer in Allen Park on Thursday - where a vaccine clinic was underway and they were getting their first dose.

"It's a good feeling - my kids will be really happy," said Nancy Swis.

It's all part of the state's efforts to get these shots in the arms of our seniors.

"Today we're bringing 500 vaccinations to Wayne County for those 65 and older," said Pharmacist Kristen Oss.

Oss says it's quick and easy.

"As a pharmacist, I can tell you this is a painless process, it's a very small needle and just a small dose of the vaccine and nothing to worry about," she said.

"It only took 15 minutes to stand in line I mean - it's amazing how quick," said Sigrid Ciccotte.

Meijer will be conducting clinics at various stores throughout the state as vaccines become available - but you must register first online - with Meijer - then you'll be notified of when and where you'll be vaccinated.

"It's been an extremely joyful experience so far - we've had people cry happy tears - they're excited," Oss said. "It's been a long ten, eleven months of COVID-19 and this - to them - is huge."

Don't just take it from her - take it from them.

"Go and get it - if you want to live longer - go and get it," said Rogelio Fernandez.

"It's there - it's available - do it," said Jesse Aderhold.

For more information go HERE.

