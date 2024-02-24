Meijer, union workers agree on new contracts

More than 25,000 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 951 voted to approve one of three new contracts with Meijer.

The new contracts, according to the union, increase wages, give more paid time off, better health care, and more.

UFCW 951 is the largest private sector union in the state, with the vast majority of members being Meijer workers.

"Not only are our members receiving significant wage increases, but the length of time it takes them to get to the top rate has been reduced due to the closing of gaps in the wage scale," John Cakmakci, president of UFCW Local 951, said. "I am proud of the members who served on the bargaining committee and worked together to achieve contract gains that improve the lives of their fellow members."

Meijer was also happy about the deal.

"We’re excited to have reached an agreement that includes significant investments in our team and demonstrates how much we value and care about our team members. This agreement also positions Meijer to continue providing great services to the communities we support," Meijer vice president of labor relations, Ken Barton said.

There are three separate contracts covering over 25,000 retail, distribution center/transportation, and retail facilities maintenance workers. These contracts are four-year agreements effective February 25, 2024, with immediate wage increases of up to $1.50 per hour. Other improvements to the contracts include:

More paid time off for workers hired after 10/23/05.

25 percent increase in the company’s 401(k) match.

Greater opportunity to obtain full-time positions.

The healthcare benefits eligibility waiting period for full-time employees was shortened to 30 days from 60 days.

New paid family care leave provides paid time off to care for family members with a serious illness.

Guaranteed wage increases every 700 hours worked now instead of 1,000 hours worked in the retail units.

Increased shift, job classification, and building premiums.

"It’s been a long process, but I’m very excited for this new contract," said Steve Speare, who works at Meijer Distribution Center in Newport and served on the bargaining committee. "Everything we did is about getting what you work for, making a living, and I was comfortable with how everything turned out."