Melvindale boil water advisory lifted after safety testing

The Brief After about two days the boil water advisory is over in Melvindale. On Wednesday a city-wide water outage occured. Bottled water had been given away to impacted residents since the outage.



According to the City, the water has been tested and it is now safe.

The backstory:

The city-wide water outage occurred due to an inadvertent water shut-off to our supply on Oct. 8, the city said.

No further cause has been divulged by city officials.

On Thursday the water was tested and sent to the state to retest the samples in order to make sure it was safe.

"Thank you to the Great Lakes Water Authority, CERT, volunteers, and MEPD & DBFD for handing out water," said Melvindale Police Chief Chris Egan. "We would also like to thank our residents for their patience and great attitude during this difficult time."

Bottled water distribution had been going on at the John K. Kessey Fieldhouse with members of GLWA and other volunteers helping residents since Wednesday.