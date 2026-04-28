Melvindale Cop Murder: Guilty verdict reached for Michael Lopez in 2024 shooting

The Brief The trial of Michael Lopez, charged with murdering a Melvindale police corporal ended Tuesday. Lopez was found guilty of several felonies in connection with the deadly shooting of Mohamed Said in 2024. The murder trial has included multiple outbursts from Lopez, who has been removed from court during the incidents.



The trial of Michael Lopez, the man accused of murdering Melvindale Police Cpl. Mohamed Said was found guilty on all counts.

The jury returned a verdict of guilty of first-degree murder of a peace officer which he had claimed was in self-defense.

Lopez known for outbursts throughout the trial, sat and shook his head no at times during the readings of the multiple charges he was found guilty on.

He remained silent during the lengthy unanimous verdicts on each of the additional drugs and weapons charges.

Lopez was convicted of the following charges:

Murder of a police officer (life in prison)

Felon in possession of a firearm (five years)

Felon in possession of Ammunition (five years)

Carrying a concealed weapon (five years)

Possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine/ecstasy (10 years)

Possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams (four years)

Carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent (five years)

Five counts of felony firearm (two years consecutively).

This was the second week of the murder trial, which wraps up a nearly two-year investigation into the shooting death of Said, who was struck while pursuing Lopez.

"Policing is one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. "The alleged facts in this case will show that this defendant callously gunned down and killed 26-year-old Officer Mohamed Said, who was just doing his job and had just begun his career in law enforcement. Tragic does not even begin to describe what happened here."

Related: Family of slain Melvindale police Cpl Said - happy for guilty verdict but it won't bring him back

On Monday, the defendant took the stand in what turned into a fiery exchange between him and the prosecutor. He was eventually removed following objections from the court.

The backstory:

Michael Lopez, known for erratic behavior over the course of the trial, including multiple outbursts, was kicked off the witness stand today by the judge during cross-examination.

Lopez recounted the encounter with Said in the summer of 2024. The 45-year-old is charged with murdering a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and numerous weapons offenses.

When Assistant Prosecutor Rana Hadied began asking him about his choice to run, Lopez claimed his family had filed a previous grievance against Said, which he had previously agreed not to bring up during his testimony,

"You knew that the officer was going to be investigating you for the gun (you had on you) right?" the prosecutor said.

"Yes. And I knew that, he was the one who my family filed a grievance," he said.

"I knew you couldn't comply with the judge's command," Hadied said.

"I knew that this man was targeting me," Lopez said. "I'm just telling the truth. You don't want to hear the truth?"

"That is a lie," Hadied said.

"My family's father grievance on him, and he targeted him. No, this is not right. This is unjust. This is unrighteous," he said.

At that point, Lopez was escorted off the stand and taken from court.

"Judge. I apologize to the court and to the jury for them to disregard the specific statements that he's made," Prosecutor Hadied said. "I'm also asking that his entire testimony be stricken, as I am not able to complete my cross-examination."

The backstory:

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested in Detroit the next day after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught.

According to information shared during previous court hearings, Lopez also robbed an auto parts store the day before Said's killing.

McWilliams said that Said, by putting on gloves to search Said, escalated the situation, which caused Lopez to flee on foot.

"The officer takes further steps for no good reason. The officer takes it to a different level a different stage by putting on gloves. That was Mr. Lopez's invitation to leave the scene," he said. "My client tried to put some distance between himself and the officer by jumping a fence."

Said shot a Taser at Lopez and then struggled with him. McWilliams said that Said was on top of Lopez and had "a weapon in his hand."

"My client has apologized to the family for the harm or the hurt he caused," McWillaims said. "He thought the officer was going to shoot and kill Mr. Lopez. The officer was right in the face of my client. In that instant, Mr. Lopez made the decision to shoot."

The assistant prosecutor said that Said was killed for protecting his community.