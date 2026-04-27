Cop Murder Trial: Case against man accused of killing Melvindale police corporal continues

The Brief The trial of Michael Lopez, charged with murdering a Melvindale police corporal, continues on Monday. Lopez is charged with several felonies in connection with the deadly shooting of Mohamed Said in 2024. The murder trial has included multiple outbursts from Lopez, who has been removed from court during the incidents.



The murder trial against Michael Lopez, the defendant charged with killing a Melvindale police corporal, continues with more testimony.

Lopez's trial has been rife with outbursts from the defendant, who fatally shot Cpl. Mohamed Said in the summer of 2024. The 45-year-old is charged with murdering a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and numerous weapons offenses.

Outbursts from court

Lopez was removed during Friday's hearing after he became angry when his attorney, John McWilliams, had no objection to a video being admitted into evidence. After McWilliams said he did not object, Lopez began complaining.

"What else is new, man? What else is new? You ain't gonna object to (expletive) are you?" Lopez said. "You're not gonna help me fight, are you?"

Lopez continued his rant as the judge tried to get him to stop.

"You're not gonna help submit the evidence of him assaulting my daughter, and my family filing a complaint on Said," Lopez said.

No evidence has been provided that Said had ever been the subject of a complaint from Lopez's family, and the comment was not addressed further.

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Previous testimony in murder trial

Multiple witnesses have already taken the stand in the trial, including Melvindale officers who responded to the scene after Said was shot on July 21, 2024, detectives, and a friend of Lopez, who questioned why she was there.

"I’m not understanding why I’m here if I stated I did not see anything, I wasn’t even there," Rebecca Davis told the prosecution, who clarified she had witnessed events "prior to" the shooting.

"I didn’t witness anything though," she said while testifying Wednesday. "I’m a witness to your cop coming to us aggressively."

Michael Lopez in court.

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Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested in Detroit the next day after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught.

According to information shared during previous court hearings, Lopez also robbed an auto parts store the day before Said's killing.

McWilliams said that Said, by putting on gloves to search Said, escalated the situation, which caused Lopez to flee on foot.

"The officer takes further steps for no good reason. The officer takes it to a different level a different stage by putting on gloves. That was Mr. Lopez's invitation to leave the scene," he said. "My client tried to put some distance between himself and the officer by jumping a fence."

Said shot a Taser at Lopez and then struggled with him. McWilliams said that Said was on top of Lopez and had "a weapon in his hand."

"My client has apologized to the family for the harm or the hurt he caused," McWillaims said. "He thought the officer was going to shoot and kill Mr. Lopez. The officer was right in the face of my client. In that instant, Mr. Lopez made the decision to shoot."

The assistant prosecutor said that Said was killed for protecting his community.