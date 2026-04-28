Family of slain Melvindale police Cpl Said: Happy for guilty verdict but it won't bring him back

The Brief Michael Lopez was found guilty by jury in the 2024 murder of Melvindale police Cpl. Mohamed Said. Lopez argued self-defense but was found guilty on all counts including multiple weapons and drug offenses. Said's brother Ahmed and the police chief spoke about the trial and the verdict today.



On Tuesday a jury brought back a swift verdict after just a couple of hours finding Michael Lopez guilty in the 2024 shooting of Melvindale police Cpl. Mohamed Said.

The backstory:

The jury returned a verdict of guilty of first-degree murder of a peace officer which he had claimed was in self-defense. Lopez remained silent during the lengthy unanimous verdicts on each of the additional drugs and weapons charges.

For loved ones of Said, the jury's decision brought some measure of justice after going through the ordeal of the trial.

Ahmed Said, Mohamed's brother, spoke about the relief that the jury's verdict brought, outside the courthouse.

"It's a happy moment, we've been waiting almost two years," said Ahmed Said, Mohamed's brother. "Finally it came to the end. We're not going to get my brother back at least he gets what he deserves."

Ahmed spoke about the outpouring of support that his family has received amid the tragedy,

"I want to appreciate everyone who has been coming in since day one," he said. "(They've) been helping us out, and been there for us since day one.

"It's really hard for me and my family, but we have God that's been helping us and we thank God for everything."

Lopez was convicted of the following charges:

Murder of a police officer (life in prison)

Felon in possession of a firearm (five years)

Felon in possession of Ammunition (five years)

Carrying a concealed weapon (five years)

Possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine/ecstasy (10 years)

Possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams (four years)

Carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent (five years)

Five counts of felony firearm (two years consecutively).

This was the second week of the murder trial, which wraps up a nearly two-year investigation into the shooting death of Said, who was struck while pursuing Lopez.

Ahmed said sitting through the trial was hard, but his family never stopped trusting the system from the start.

Police Chief Chris Egan also spoke after the verdict, and talked about the strength of the Said family.

"And this young man, to be able to see that (bodycam video of the shooting) 15-16 times over and over again, his composure is amazing. We're very proud of him, and the whole Said family what they are doing for the city of Melvindale."

Ahmed Said said he plans to follow in his brother's footsteps and go into law enforcement as well.