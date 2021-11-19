Melvindale man accused of trying to meet up with child after talking to undercover detective online

A 26-year-old Melvindale man is accused of trying to meet up with a child he thought he had been talking to online.

Police allege that Derrick Todd Paluchniak was talking with an undercover detective posing as a child. He is accused of driving from Metro Detroit to Bridgeport Township in Saginaw County to try to meet with the child to engage in sexual acts.

Instead, he was arrested. He is facing one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime charges.