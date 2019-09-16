Melvindale-Northern Allen Park schools closed Sept. 17 for unspecified threat

Melvindale-Northern Allen Park schools will be closed for a second straight day Tuesday, due to a non-specific threat.

The school district was closed Monday as well, after the threat was made on social media anonymously, it said in a release.

"The investigation continues to be active and ongoing and the school district is working cooperatively with all theauthorities involved to resolve the situation," the statement said. "In accordance with our safety first practices and policies, all schools in the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park School District will remain closed for Tuesday, September 17, as the authorities continue to investigate and gather additional information."

The full release is posted below:

Julian O. Strong Middle School

Dear Cardinal Family,

On Sunday evening, September 15, Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public School District personnel were informed of a threat made against Strong Middle School. The threat was delivered anonymously over social media. The incident was taken seriously, and the Melvindale Police Department was promptly notified and began an immediate investigation into the threat.

Due to the nature and timing of the threat, the decision to close the entire school district for Monday, September 16 was made. The investigation continues to be active and ongoing and the school district is working cooperatively with all theauthorities involved to resolve the situation. In accordance with our safety first practices and policies, all schools in the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park School District will remain closed for Tuesday, September 17, as the authorities continue to investigate and gather additional information.

Personal/social issues are often significant challenges for adolescents. To help your child, the following are some things that parents can do:

Separate rumors from facts and verify information prior to reacting. If you have a concern, please do not hesitate to call.

Make time to talk to your student. If you see a change in their behavior or they seem troubled for more than a few days, please contact your student's counselor/social worker for additional support.

Please be assured that Melvindale - Northern Allen Park Public Schools have always had a number of safety interventions in place. Furthermore, the district values the safety of its students, personnel and the entire community above all else. As always, we will take any needed steps necessary to continue to ensure the safety of our community. We welcome your input for ideas, comments and /or affirmation of any current practices. If you have any additional information regarding this incident please contact the Melvindale Police Department at (313) 429 - 1040, ext. #1405.

Respectfully,

Dr. Kimberly Soranno

Superintendent/Curriculum Director