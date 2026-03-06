Man shot by Henry Ford St. John Hospital security guard

The Brief A man was shot by a security guard in the parking lot of Henry Ford St. John Hospital. It is unclear what led to the shooting.



A security guard at Henry Ford St. John Hospital shot a man in the parking lot of the hospital late Thursday.

Details about what led to the shooting were not shared, but Grosse Pointe Woods police said officers responded to the hospital just after 11:50 p.m. after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man, who police say had no association with the hospital, was with a group of young men in the parking lot when they were approached by a security guard. At some point, the guard shot the man. Police have not confirmed if the man fired at the guard first.

Police said the man who was shot underwent surgery, but his current condition is unknown. No one else was injured in the shooting.