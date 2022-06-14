Melvindale police standoff at Red Roof Inn after reports of shots fired

Melvindale police are responding to an active scene at a motel where three men entered the building and reportedly began firing.

Several armed police officers and multiple marked squad cars could be seen near the Red Roof inn on Dix Road around 6 in the morning.

The officers had responded to reports of shots being fired. Three men in masks allegedly walked into the Red Roof Inn and began firing.

It's unclear what the status of the suspects or the motel - but police have blocked off Dix Road, which is near Oakwood Boulevard.

Melvindale police lined up next to the Red Roof Inn

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details