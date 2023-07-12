Member of Board of Police Commissioners in Detroit caught with sex worker

article

A member of the Board of Police Commissioners in Detroit was cited by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office after he was caught in his vehicle with a sex worker.

Special operations with the sheriff's office said Bryan Ferguson was in the area of Schaefer and Schoolcraft in Detroit where he was engaging in a sex act with a woman, Raphael Washington told FOX 2.

It happened Wednesday morning.

Ferguson was given a ticket for indecent and obscene conduct and his vehicle was towed.

In a statement to FOX 2, the Detroit Police Department said it was aware that one of the board's members was caught in alleged illegal activity.

"We have not seen the police report and do not have details on the incident," the statement read. "Therefore, it would not be appropriate to comment. We will consult with the City of Detroit Law Department, regarding this matter."