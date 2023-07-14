Memorial golf outing honors Michigan FBI agent who died in line of duty

There isn't a day that goes by Ron Sorce doesn't think about his big brother.

It was 2009 - when FBI Special Agent Paul Sorce, who was surveilling a suspect - was cut off and killed in a car accident.

The 44-year-old beloved brother, son, friend and father was a member of the Violent Crimes Task Force, who had served the bureau for 18 years.

"Bittersweet – the fact of why we are here, means he is not here – but just to talk to some of the guys on the task force, to hear all the stories, is just another reminder of who he was, the great person he was and the friendships," said Ron Sorce.

"What I remember Paul most, he took me under his wing, a tremendous mentor," said Chris Hess, FBI special agent. "He taught me so much about law enforcement, being a good agent. But also about being a good team member. We were a large group doing very dangerous work.

"His goal was to make sure we got home safely every night."

Unfortunately that fateful night, Sorce did not. But every year law enforcement from all over Metro Detroit show up to honor his memory at the annual Paul Sorce Memorial Golf Benefit. T

The money raised goes to help struggling families, who have faced tragedy.

"He was one of my best friends, he was a great guy," said Alex Parra, Troy Police Department. "Like Chris said, he took me under his wing when I came to Violent Crimes, he showed me the ropes, he taught me a lot – always teaching, pushing, making everything a learning experience."

While playing Clarkston's Pine Knob golf course, nearly 200 golfers told old stories, shared some laughs and even a few tears, remembering a man who meant so much to so many. It's a bond only those in law enforcement truly understand ..especially lately as they have been faced with the most violent crimes.

"If you could be a tenth of a man what Paul was as a man, as a family member, as a man of faith, and as an investigator, you've come a long way in your life," Chris Hess said.

"A hero, not only by me and so many," said Ron.

You can donate to the Paul Sorce Memorial Fund or tell a police officer thank you.