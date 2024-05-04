Dearborn Heights woman charged with shooting boyfriend

A 30-year-old Dearborn Heights woman was charged in the May 1 shooting of her boyfriend.

Leah Renee Johnson is accused of shooting her 41-year-old boyfriend in their house in the 25100 block of Colgate Street at about 2:30 a.m. May 1.

The victim was shot in the neck, and was in the bedroom of the house when police and EMS arrived.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The officers’ investigation concluded that an alleged verbal altercation between the couple took place, and escalated with Johnson producing and firing a handgun at the victim, hitting him in the neck.

Johnson was charged with Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm. She was held on a $500,000 bond.