Men accused of stealing backpack leaf blowers from landscape crew in Bloomfield Township

article

Two men are accused of stealing backpack leaf blowers from a landscaping trailer while crews worked in Bloomfield Township last week.

Damondo Javon Anderson, 24, and Carlos Javon-Henry Cozart, 32, allegedly took three blowers in the area of Yarmouth and Cranbrook roads around 12:30 p.m. May 15.

The Troy Special Investigations unit helped track down the men. The blowers, worth $1,800 total, were recovered.

Anderson and Cozart are both charged with larceny. Their bonds were set at $5,000/10%, and they were released pending further court proceedings.