Mental health issues are on the rise amid pandemic, but federal help is on the way

Substance abuse, and mental health issues are on the rise in Michigan in large part because of COVID-19. Behavioral health center funding is on the way.



"It is going to provide our Michigan communities much more help in terms of mental health and substance abuse funding. That's the good news," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

The good news means behavioral health centers will see money in their accounts to provide help for people. But there's are challenges. The regular mental health system receives funding based on 1-on-1 contact which is not happening now.

"Most of them have closed at least one service," she said. "We are trying to help with telemedicine but the truth is right at a time when people need help. We are seeing so many first responders and people on the front lines and families in isolation and job loss and all the other pressures that are complicating things. So the request for help has gone up and the funding has gone down. So I'm leading an effort in Congress to make sure we don't leave anybody with a mental health issue or Addiction behind."

Suicide help lines are flooded too. Stabenow says it is critical that money hits the ground. But we have to do something that has been a challenge even before COVID-19. Squash the stigma around getting help.



"One out of five people in America will have a mental illness or addiction in their lifetime, " Stabenow said. "Many of us have had this in our family. My dad when I was growing up was ultimately diagnosed as being bipolar. There were a lot of years of not getting help. I saw what happens when a loving family tries to help someone but doesn't have the support or treatment or therapy and then what happens when they do. So I have been spending my life making sure everybody can manage these kinds of diseases.

"If you can check your sugar to make sure you don't have an imbalance you ought to be able to check the chemical in balance in the brain that causes challenges for you."

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Life Line 1-800-273-8255.

