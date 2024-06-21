Menthol-flavored e-cigarettes get greenlight by FDA

On Friday the FDA approved menthol-flavored e-cigarettes, to help people quit smoking.

The controversial move by the Food and Drug Administration, it is authorizing certain menthol-flavored e-cigarette products made by the company, Njoy.

It claims, it could reduce the harm of traditional cigarettes.

"The situation with Black and brown folks and menthol for the FDA to do this without a conversation is insulting," said State Rep. Tyrone Carter (D).

But on the flip side, the agency is saying this doesn't mean the products are FDA-approved.

Historically, menthol products have been heavily marketed to minorities.

"Menthol has been very targeted to the LGBTQ population as well, and it’s Pride Month, I'm like, geez you really had some timing with this," said Dr. Britany Tayler, an internist.

Recently, there has been a push to ban the products.

"For the FDA to do this without broader conversations - it pretty much handcuffs us as a state," Carter said.

"It feels like 180 from the direction we were moving, just only a few months ago to ban menthol products," Dr. Tayler said.

"We’ve got to have conversations in Lansing as to what to do next," Carter said.

Opponents to this authorization by the FDA fear it could send a false message that e-cigarettes are a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes.

"I had this impression that these products were probably safer, given the way that were marketed," Dr. Tayler said. "And I was a physician, I knew better - it was very difficult to quit."