Met Gala: Dandyism, with roots in Detroit, takes the center stage

Art and fashion collided in New York City on Monday night for the annual Met Gala as this year's theme, Dandyism, has roots in Detroit.

What they're saying:

The Met Gala takes center stage Monday night in New York City where fashion, art, and costumes shine. This year’s story is ‘Dandyism.’ The Met Museum is calling their 2025 spring exhibition ‘Superfine Tailoring Black Style.’

"It reminds me of the Oscars, when you have all the celebrities and stars of that nature," said Hot Sam's co-owner Cliff G. Green. "The Met Gala to me is very similar. It’s a fashion story that’s been told."

"Dandy is taking your dressing to the tip," said co-owner Tony Stovall. "Tailor-made shirt, tailor-made suit, slim-fitting and cuffs, French cuffs, whole bit. And color coordinated."

Local perspective:

All the things you can find at Hot Sam's in downtown Detroit, a haberdashery that's been dressing men for over 100 years. Owners Stovall and Green were featured in Vogue for preserving the style.

"I've been around this town for a little while. We’ve been honored with a lot of different awards. But we've never been so received with something from Vogue magazine, in the D," Green said.

They say men, especially Black men, have been dressing this way since the early 1900s, from major hot spots like Harlem and Chicago to the country, like my great-grandfather in North Carolina.

"I think Detroit created Dandyism because even when we were unfortunate and Detroit went through the depression, we were sharp in the streetcar line. We were sharp in the food lines," said Stovall.

Throughout the years, they’ve kept their customers sharp.

"Coleman Young. We must say Coleman Young. The Temptations were our clients. The Four Tops were our clients," said Green.

Big picture view:

Even some Lions players too. They say even though Dandyism is being re-introduced to the world, they’re grateful Detroit is woven into its history.

They say since the Vogue article, appointments and walk-ins have increased and, after the Met Gala, they expect it to skyrocket.