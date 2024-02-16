Metro Detroit bank robbery suspect arrested in West Virginia, federally charged

A suspect wanted in connection with bank robberies in Hamtramck, Harper Woods, and Hazel Park appeared in federal court in Detroit Thursday.

Glenn Pack was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 25 in West Virginia and was returned to Michigan earlier this week to face charges.

Pack is alleged to have robbed three bank locations:

A PNC Bank on Joseph Campau Street in Hamtramck on December 19, 2023

A Chase Bank on Vernier Road in Harper Woods on January 2, 2024

A PNC Bank on S. Chrysler Drive in Hazel Park on January 12, 2024.

In all three robberies, investigators say Pack posed as a customer and presented the tellers with a note demanding money and stating that he was robbing the bank. Pack is alleged to have made off with over $10,000.

If convicted, Pack faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for bank robbery.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

"We are grateful for the swift action by the Hamtramck, Harper Woods, and Hazel Park Police Departments in coordinating with the FBI to identify and locate the defendant," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Each law enforcement partner brought a unique skill set which contributed to the successful apprehension by FBI Pittsburgh. The FBI remains committed to investigating thieves and protecting the public from this type of criminal activity."