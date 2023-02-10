'She needs it': Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor wins trip to Super Bowl

A Metro Detroit woman who just had her last chemo treatment Monday is in Phoenix for the Super Bowl this weekend after winning a sweepstakes.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in August on my 44th birthday, and I’ve been going through treatments, and then I found out that I was a sweepstakes winner at Pet Smart, and didn’t think it was real," Beth Stamat said.

She entered the drawing during a visit to a Utica PetSmart. The contest was reserved for members of the company's Treat's rewards club. Two other people also won.

Super Bowl 2023: Commercials you'll see at this year’s big game

"So, I just finished my last chemo treatment on Monday and then flew out here today to enjoy the experience and then when I get back we’ll finish radiation and yeah, so it means a lot to me," Stamat said. "I’m not a big football buff, but I thought I would cheer for the underdog. I kind of took a poll on Facebook who I should be cheering for. It’s kind of split down the middle, so I’m just going to cheer for everybody I think."

Stamat brought her dad with her for the big game.

"She needs it. She needs something different in her life with the cancer that’s going on with her right now, so it gives her something else to think about," he said.

Stamat hopes her story could help someone else, and she encourages others to pay attention to their bodies.

"I would say know your body. Don’t leave something undone. I found mine, it was early detection. My tumor was four centimeters, but I felt it on my own. I didn’t have to wait for a doctor to tell me," she said.