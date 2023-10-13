Metro Detroit businesswoman, former Weight Watchers president Florine Mark dies

article

Prominent Metro Detroit businesswoman Florine Mark has died.

Her cause of death is not known.

Mark, 90, was the president and CEO of The WW Group, formerly Weight Watchers, for decades before selling it.

She has also served as a member of several health and fitness boards, including the Michigan Fitness Foundation and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness.

Along with her health endeavors, she served on the board of multiple philanthropic organizations.

