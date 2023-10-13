Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit businesswoman, former Weight Watchers president Florine Mark dies

Florine Mark, president and chief executive officer of the Weight Watchers Group Inc., speaks during the Michigan CEO Summit in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. More than 400 of the states top business and community executives will

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Prominent Metro Detroit businesswoman Florine Mark has died.

Her cause of death is not known.

Mark, 90, was the president and CEO of The WW Group, formerly Weight Watchers, for decades before selling it.

She has also served as a member of several health and fitness boards, including the Michigan Fitness Foundation and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness.

Along with her health endeavors, she served on the board of multiple philanthropic organizations. 

